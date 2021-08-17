I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith. II Timothy 4:7
Rosemary Malone Britton, 80, of Greeneville, passed away Sunday morning at Johnson City Medical Center.
She was a faithful member of Union Free Will Baptist Church and attended as long as her health permitted.
She was a retired employee of MECO.
She was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She will be sadly missed by all who knew her.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years: Johnny Bill Britton, who passed away April 3, 2021; her parents: Omer and Nell Malone; and father-in-law and mother-in-law: Bill and Kate Britton.
Survivors include three daughters and two sons-in-law: Terry and Michael Shelton, Cindy and Chris Morrison, and Michelle Britton and her friend, Daryl Shelton, all of Greeneville; grandchildren: Jonathan and Mandy Morrison of Maryville, Erica Cooter, Mickey and Amanda Brown, Ondreea Shelton and Breanna Shelton, all of Greeneville; great-grandsons: Jackson and Benjamin Morrison of Maryville, and Caleb and Tucker Brown of Greeneville; one brother: Mike Malone; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law: George and Diana Britton, and Jim and Doris Britton, all of Greeneville; her fur baby: Mimzy; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Graveside services will be Wednesday at 2:30 p.m. at Cross Anchor Cemetery with the Rev. Jeff Gibson, the Rev. Mike Harmon, and the Rev. Sid Barkley officiating. Family and friends are asked to meet at the cemetery for the service. Those attending are asked to wear a facial covering and observe social distancing. There will be no visitation.
Pallbearers will be Jonathan Morrison, Mickey Brown, Jackson Morrison, Benjamin Morrison, Caleb Brown, Tucker Brown, Jacob Malone, Ricky Malone and Raymond Cooter.
Honorary pallbearers will be Doyle Brown, Doyle Morrison, Johnny Ragon, Cecil Malone, David Malone, Jimmy Malone, Mark Britton, Robert Britton, Dr. Tyler Bailey, and members of Union Free Will Baptist Church.
Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.