Rosie L. Collins Hicks, 70, of Midway formerly of Hickory, North Carolina, passed away at Greeneville Community Hospital East.
She was loved by many in her community.
She is survived by her husband: Monte Hicks Sr; three sons: Monte Hicks Jr of Sevierville, Josh and Del Hicks of Midway, and Freddy Lopez of Knoxville; two granddaughters: Samantha Hicks and Jasmine Hicks; three grandsons: Steven Black of Tennessee, Trevor Lamoreau of Florida, and Levi Lamoreau of Maine.
She was preceded by Otis & Esther Mae Collins; a brother: Glenn; a sister: Mary Jane; a brother: Jerry Collins.
The family will receive friends from 4-7 p.m. Friday at Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Services, downtown.
Graveside services will be Sunday at 2 p.m. in Fairview Cemetery in Hickory, North Carolina, with the Rev. Danny Ricker officiating.
