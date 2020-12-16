KINGSPORT — Rosie Lee Hicks, 82, went to be with the Lord Tuesday at Four Oaks Healthcare in Jonesborough.
She has lived in the Blackley Creek community all of her life.
Rosie Lee worked at Magnavox for several years.
She was a member of Pleasant Grove United Methodist Church.
Rosie Lee was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
She was preceded in death by her husband: William J.D. Hicks; her parents: Onnie and Alice Harris; and a sister: Sue Barnes.
Rosie Lee is survived by her daughters: Mitzi (Randall) Emmert and Genease (Dennis) Davis; two grandchildren: Haley (Chad) Greenway and Paula Emmert; three great-grandchildren, Garrett, Grayson and Grantley Reynolds; several nieces and nephews; and good friends from the Jonesborough Senior Center.
The family expressed a special thanks to the staff of Four Oaks Healthcare.
Graveside services will be Thursday at 11 a.m. at Pleasant Grove United Methodist Church Cemetery with Pastor Randall Emmert officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks donations be made to Pleasant Grove Methodist Cemetery, 112 Ducktown Rd., Limestone, TN 37681.