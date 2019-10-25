Roxanne Kimberly Shelton silently went to sleep in the arms of the Lord Thursday.
“The Cute One” leaves behind her husband: Stan Shelton; and three brothers: James Krolly, Dan Krolly and Tom Krolly.
She had a sweet, caring, giving, Christian heart and leaves behind a multitude of loved ones and friends as she volunteered at the Adventist Community Services Center and Rural Resources.
A memorial service will be Sunday at 2 p.m. at Rural Resources, 2870 Holly Creek Road, Greeneville.
Memorials may be made to the Adventist Community Services Center, 120 Idletime Dr., Greeneville, TN 37743.