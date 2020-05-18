MARSHALL – Roxie Banks Franklin, 89, of Shelton Laurel Community, died peacefully Tuesday.
Roxie was born June 7, 1930, in Madison County to the late Kie and Liz Shelton Banks.
She was preceded in death by sisters: Ellen, Carrie, Pauline, Josie and an infant sister; brothers: Tommie, Lucky and Delmas; and great-grandson: Ian Alexander Franklin.
She is survived by her husband of 67 years: Jancer Franklin; a son: Rickey (Cathy); daughters: Brenda (Richard) Lowe and Karen (Michael) Harden; grandsons: Bradley (Sonya) Lowe, Lee and Jonathan Franklin, and Christopher and Jesse (Megan) Wallin; great-grandchildren: Samantha (fiancé, Kyle Russell) and Waylon Lowe, Gretta Wallin, and Triston, Katie, Ally, and Kinlee, Kyler and Gracelynn Franklin; stepgrandchildren: Melissa (Tom) Bates, Julie (Jeremy) Chrisman and Josh (Chloe) Harden; stepgreat-grandchildren: Julia, Jase and Lane; several nieces and nephews all whom she loved dearly; and a special dog: Timmie.
Due to the Pandemic there will be no visitations and a private graveside Service will be held at the Cutshall Cemetery. The Rev. Jimmy Dean Hensley will officiate.
Flowers are appreciated or donations can be made to Madison Funeral Services to help with expenses or to the Cutshall Cemetery Fund, c/o Robbie Patterson, 824 Cutshall Town Rd, Marshall, NC, 28753.