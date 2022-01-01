Roy Dale Moody, 76, passed away Sunday at Lakebridge in Johnson City.
He retired out of the U.S. Army National Guard and from Eastman Chemical Company.
He rededicated his life to Christ at Pleasant View Church of Christ in Limestone.
He is survived by his children: Patricia Dale Moody, James Dale Moody and his wife, Lisa, and Joey Moody and his wife, Monica; grandchildren: Cori Wheeler, Michael David Melson, Toby Jordan Melson, Shawn Jace Moody, Jamie Moody, Jayden Moody, Lily Moody, Connor Moody, Luke Moody and Abbi Moody; two brothers and a sister-in-law: Denny Moody, and Roger and Sandra Moody; a sister: Patsy Moody Hite; and nieces and nephews: Stephanie Saleen, Stephanie Hite, Darrick Moody, Jeremy Hennessee and Joshua Melson.
He was preceded in death by his parents: Paul Henry and Wanda Lee Moody; his wife: Theresa Moody; a daughter: Rhonda Faye Moody; a grandson: Donnovon Melson; a sister: Vickie Moody; and a brother: Terry Moody.
The family will receive friends from 11a.m. until 1 p.m. Tuesday at Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Services, Downtown. The funeral service will follow at 1 p.m. in Jeffers Downtown Chapel with Minister Tom Lilley officiating.
Interment will follow in Andrew Johnson National Cemetery.
The Greene County honor guard will convey military honors.