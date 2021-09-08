Roy Gene Sluder, 80, passed away Monday of cardiac arrest at Greeneville Community Hospital East in Greeneville.
He was born Dec. 29, 1940, to the late Walter and Thelma Brown Sluder.
Roy graduated from Doak High School and attended Tusculum University.
He was a proud veteran of the U.S. Army serving during the Vietnam era.
Roy worked as a designer at Bowser and as an engineer at MECO prior to opening and operating a machine shop and sawmill until his retirement in 2005. He designed and patented several products thru his machine shop.
He was a Civil War buff and enjoyed touring many Civil War battlegrounds and attending Civil War reenactments. Another interest was old time music and attending Fiddler’s Jamborees.
Roy was a man of strong principles who lived by the Golden Rule and believed your word was your bond.
Roy was also preceded in death by a sister: Carolyn Sluder; his grandparents: Arthur and Dessie Brown, and Bruce and Ninnie Sluder; his father-in-law and mother-in-law: Jerry and Elsie Wilds; sisters-in-law: Winnie Wilds and Angela Wilds; and a brother-in-law: George White.
Left to cherish his memory are his devoted wife of 47 years: Yvonne Wilds Sluder; a brother: Danny “Satch” Sluder and his wife, Dinah; a brother-in-law: Parker Wilds and his wife, Nanette; a sister-in-law: Bureda White; nieces: Logan Sluder Daly and her husband, Tim, and Emily White Ellison; nephews: Dustin Wilds and his wife, Letisha, Dennis Wilds and his wife, Sierra, and John White and his wife, Leslie; great-nephews: Evan Ellison, Emerson Ellison, Elijah Wilds, Ethan Wilds, Hayden Smith and Justin White; great-nieces: Emma Wilds, Shawna Smith and Olivia White; a special cousin: Karen Lilley; and a host of friends and neighbors.
The viewing will be from 4-8 p.m. Thursday at Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Service downtown.
Funeral services will be Friday at 2 p.m. at Fairview Cumberland Presbyterian Church on Snapps Ferry Road. Services will be performed by the Rev. Dustin Wilds and John White.
Burial will follow at Fairview CPC Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Danny “Satch” Sluder, Parker Wilds, Dennis Wilds, John White, Elijah Wilds and Ethan Wilds.
Honorary pallbearers will be Logan Daly, Tim Daly, Emily Ellsion, Emerson Ellison, Evan Ellison, Emma Wilds, Hayden Smith, Shawna Smith, Justin White and Olivia White.