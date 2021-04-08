Roy Gordon Monk, 81, of E. Church St., Greeneville, passed away Tuesday at Greeneville Community Hospital East.
Roy was a Certified Public Accountant with Monk and Waddell Tax Service. He was an accountant since 1973 and earned many special friends through his work.
He was a devout Christian and a member of Mt. Bethel Free Will Baptist Church.
He is survived by his wife of 30 years: Barbara Monk; children: Billy Wayne (Noelle) Crum, Beverly Monk Waddell and Johnny (Sheryl) Crum; grandchildren: Kryssie Goolsby, Michael Waddell, Breanna (Zak) Mannery, Daniel Crum and Autumn Crum; great-grandchildren: Mina Goolsby, James Goolsby, Peyton Mannery, Grace Mannery and Emma Mannery; his mother-in-law: Wanda Rupert Ferguson; a sister-in-law: Pauline Monk; two brothers-in-law: James (Patsy) G’Fellers and Larry (Gail) Landers; and a special sister-in-law: Joyce (Charles) Simmons.
Roy was preceded in death by his parents: Beverly and Zella Monk; four brothers; and one sister.
The family will receive friends from 2-4 and 5-7 p.m. Friday at Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 7 p.m. in Kiser-Rose Hill Chapel with the Rev. Dwayne Steele and the Rev. Carl Outhouse officiating.
The graveside service will be Saturday at 11 a.m. at Graceland Memorial Gardens. Family and friends are asked to meet at the funeral home at 10 a.m. to go in procession to the cemetery.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.kiserrosehillfuneralhome.com.