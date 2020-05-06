Roy Lee Reynolds Jr. (Died: May 5, 2020) May 6, 2020 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Roy Lee Reynolds Jr., 87, of Greeneville, passed away Wednesday at home.Arrangements will be announced by Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Service. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now Greene County Native Fights Virus On New York Frontlines Steven Michael Waits (Died: May 3, 2020) Jimmy Michael 'Hoghead' Gosnell (Died: April 28, 2020) Pennie Waddell Knight (Died: May 1, 2020) Signs Of The Times: Photographer Captures Images Of 'New Normal' In Greeneville Recent FREE e-Pubs Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.