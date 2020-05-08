Roy Lee Reynolds Jr., 87, former principal and teacher with the Greene County Schools, passed away peacefully early Wednesday morning surrounded by his loving family.
His leadership, teaching and people skills earned him consistent love and respect from students, parents and colleagues. Throughout his career, he challenged students and showed genuine concern for their character developments and scholarship. It was his nature to encourage, inspire and uplift everyone.
Roy was preceded in death by his parents: Roy Lee Reynolds Sr. and Sallie Mae Weaver Reynolds; and a brother: Dr. Edward Allen Reynolds.
He is survived by his sweetheart and soul mate: Evelyn Woodward Reynolds; a son: Mark Reynolds and his wife, Tina; a daughter: Jan Reynolds Novak and her husband, Keith; grandchildren: Heather Thompson, Dylan Lee Novak and Emily Novak; great-grandchildren: Roan Thompson and Hadleigh Thompson; sisters: Joyce Kirk, and Mary Ruth McNatt and her husband, Terry; brothers: William Reynolds and his wife, Kathryn, and Harold Reynolds and his wife, Dorothy; a sister-in-law: Jill Reynolds; many cherished nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
Roy and Evelyn celebrated their 65th Wedding Anniversary in November. Their love story flourished because God was the center of their lives and they each believed their spouse was their better half.
A native of Greeneville, Roy graduated from Greeneville High School in 1951. He enlisted in the Army Reserves and served in the Korean War. Upon his return, he became an insurance agent with Western Southern Life Insurance.
Roy received his Bachelor of Science and Masters of Arts Degrees in Education from East Tennessee State University in 1966 and 1976 respectively. In addition to his profession as an educator, he delivered newspapers for the Greeneville Sun from 1956-96. During those 40 years, he missed running his motor route only three times due to weather — two of those times occurred during the blizzard of 1993 when practically everything in the area shut down.
Roy was a member of Greeneville Masonic Lodge No. 3, F&AM, and was a 32nd degree Scottish Rite Mason.
Roy was a faithful member of Central Christian Church where he served as an elder. Many lives were changed because he chose to love the Lord and others.
The family expressed gratitude to Dr. Theo Hensley and Dr. Charles Montgomery for their dedicated care of Roy and to the wonderful nurses at Caris Healthcare for their excellent service when help was needed most.
A private graveside service will be held at Graceland Memorial Gardens.
Pallbearers will be Keith Novak, Dylan Novak, Billy Rhea Kincaid, David Kincaid, Terry McNatt and Hovie Gregg.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations be made to American Heart Association, P.O. Box 417005, Boston, MA 02241-7005.
Due to current gathering restrictions because of COVID19, friends are encouraged to leave condolences at www.jeffersmortuary.com or call the office at 423-639-2141 and the staff will sign the register book for you.
Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.