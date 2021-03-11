Roy Lee Ryans Jr., 52, of the West Pines community, passed away Tuesday evening at the home of his sister.
He had made his home with his parents for the past eight years.
Survivors include one daughter: Heather Ryans; two sons: Nathaniel Ryans and Seth Ryans; his parents: Roy and Betty Ryans; two sisters: Melissa Dean and Betty Jean Gosnell; two brothers: Dennis Ryans and Homer Ryans; a grandson: Zayden Ryans; and several nieces and nephews.
Memorial services will be Sunday at 4 p.m. in the Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Keith Williams officiating.