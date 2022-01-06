Roy Phillip Seymour (Died: Jan. 4, 2022) Jan 6, 2022 58 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save MORRISTOWN — Roy Phillip Seymour, 77, of Greeneville, passed away Tuesday at his home.A memorial service is being planned for a later date.Arrangements will be provided by Stetzer-Bales Funeral Home. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now 2 Greene County Residents Shot, Another Person Dead In Jefferson County 2 Suspects In Weekend Shooting Surrender 2 Charged With Animal Cruelty In Case Involving 20 Dogs Humane Society Seeks Help With 20 Rescued Dogs Rev. Lynn Neas (Died: Dec. 29, 2021) Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.