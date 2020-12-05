Roy Thomas “Tom” Mason went to be with the Lord Thursday. He was a devoted husband, father and friend. He was 80 years old.
He was born in Buchanan Dam, Texas, the only child of Narrie Algernon “N.A.” and Rosa Josephine Mason. The family later moved to Morristown, where Tom attended Morristown High School and was named Most Valuable Player on Morristown’s 1958 football team.
After serving in the U.S. Marine Corps, Tom returned to Tennessee where he met and married Anne Arnold Brooks of Morristown in 1964. He completed his college degree in accounting at Carson Newman College and was recruited for a position as an auditor with the U.S. General Accounting Office in Washington, D.C. He later moved his family to Hawaii for five years while serving in GAO’s Far East Branch, then returned to the Washington area. Primarily working out of the Pentagon, he later transferred to serve on the surveys and investigations staff of the U.S. House of Representatives Committees on Government Operations and Appropriations.
Following his retirement, Tom and Anne moved to Greeneville.
Tom served for several years as Clerk and Recorder for the City of Tusculum.
Tom and Anne attended Shiloh Cumberland Presbyterian Church where Tom served in several leadership positions over the years.
He is survived by his wife: Anne Brooks Mason; their son: Michael D. Mason and Karen S. Mason of Charles Town, West Virginia, and their children Trenton, Tyler, and Mallory, and their five children; as well as a brother-in-law and sister in-law: Christopher Brooks and Maribeth Brooks of Knoxville.
He will be greatly missed.
There will be no formal service at this time. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.