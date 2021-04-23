Royce Jackson “Jack” Bowman, 16, of Newport and Ottway, passed away Sunday in Newport.
He was a sophomore at Cocke County High School.
He is survived by his father: Jeremy Bowman of Newport; his mother: Candace Crawford of Ottway; a sister: Jada Bow; three brothers: Nolan Bowman, Craven Maxamillion Crawford and Silas Crawford; grandparents: David and Pat Bow of Ottway, Marcena Bowman of Greeneville and Robert Burris of Seymour; Grannie Tinch; stepbrothers: Christian Counts and Tyler Boyle; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
Jack was preceded in death by his grandfather: Roy Bowman; great-grandparents: Buddy and Bertie Freshour; his stepmother: Lisa Bowman; and Grannie Bow.
The family will receive friends from 4-7 p.m. Sunday at Jeffers Funeral & Crenmation Services, downtown. The Funeral service will follow at 7 p.m. in Jeffers Downtown Chapel with the Rev. Danny Ricker and Bob Brown officiating.
Graveside services will be Monday at 10:30 a.m. in River Hill Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Kevin Ayers, Robert Burris, Christian Counts, Chad Crawford, Chuck Freshour, Anthony Fox and Tyler Boyle.
Thoughts and memories may be shared with the family at www.jeffersmortuary.com.