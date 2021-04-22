Royce Jackson 'Jack' Bowman (Died: April 18, 2021) Apr 22, 2021 33 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Royce Jackson “Jack” Bowman, 16, of Newport and Ottway, passed away Sunday in Newport.Arrangements will be announced by Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Service. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now Nash Armstrong (Died: April 17, 2021) Greeneville Native Dies In Sunday Crash Fiery 2-Semi Crash Shuts Down I-81 Amy Roberts Cobble (Died: April 19, 2021) Nash Armstrong (Died: April l8, 2021) Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.