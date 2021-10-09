Royce “Pete” Peterson, 81, of Chuckey, passed away Thursday at Greeneville Community Hospital East, after a long hard battle with cancer.
Pete was born in 1940 in Unicoi County, Erwin.
He retired from Philips Consumer Electronics after 24 years of service.
Pete attended Oak Grove Free Will Baptist Church. He had served as Sunday School Superintendent, Sunday School Teacher, Choir Leader and Youth Leader in different churches. The church family of Oak Grove has provided support, transportation and prayers throughout his sickness.
Pete was a member of most Masonic Bodies and served in each one. He obtained many positions in local, state and national Masonic organizations as allowed and supported by his fellow masons.
Pete’s work life included 10 years at Raytheon, 10 years at Formex and 24 years at Philips Consumer Electronics. Lifelong friends were made along the way that he referred to as extended family.
Pete spent much of his time enjoying his favorite hobbies, gardening, woodworking, yard work, working on cars, and helping others. Royce most loved and cherished his family.
He is survived by his wife of 47 years: Sandra Carol Franklin; two daughters and a son-in-law: Paula and Rodney Taylor of Greeneville, and Phoebe Lynn Peterson of Pearisburg, Virginia; four granddaughters: Cheyenne Taylor, Hannah Taylor, Rachel Peterson and Kyla Peterson; a grandson: Seth Hunter Peterson; and nieces and nephews: Dan and JoAnn Ritchie, Doug and Janet Harrison, Mike and Sherrie Peterson, Brian and Teresa Peterson, and Jan and Sandy Jenkins.
He was preceded in death by his parents: Lawson David and Phoebe Bennett Peterson; sisters: Joyce Tipton and Lois (Harrison) Williams; a brother: L.D. Peterson; a son: Paul David Peterson; two brothers-in-law: Joe Tipton and Paul Harrison; and his mother-in-law and father-in-law: B.F. and Delora Franklin.
The family will receive friends from 2-7 p.m. Wednesday at Oak Grove Free Will Baptist Church, 2320 Old Tusculum Boulevard, Greeneville. The Masonic and funeral service will follow at 7 p.m. at the church with the Rev. Billy Gragg officiating.
Interment will be Thursday at 11 a.m. in Graceland Memorial Gardens. Family and friends are asked to meet at Oak Grove Church to go into procession to the cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Mike Peterson, Brian Peterson, Doug Harrison, Dan Ritchie, Jan Jenkins and Rodney Taylor.
Honorary Pallbearers will be the Men of Oak Grove Church and all Masons.
Thoughts and memories may be shared with the family at www.jeffersmortuary.com.