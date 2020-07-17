Ruby Babb Taylor(Died: July 16, 2020) Jul 17, 2020 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Ruby Babb Taylor, 84, of Afton, died Thursday morning at Durham-Hensley Health and Rehabilitation Center in Chuckey.Arrangements will be announced by Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now Greene COVID-19 Cases Rise, County Mask Mandate To Go Into Effect Wednesday Greene County BOE Approves Revised Back-To-School Plans Karen Jones (Died: July 14, 2020) Greene County Schools Provides Updates On Virtual Learning, Mask Use Cats, Dogs Get New Lease On Life Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.