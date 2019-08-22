RUBY IRENE RICKER

RUBY IRENE RICKER

Ruby Irene Ricker, 93, of Greeneville, passed away Tuesday at her home.

Ruby was born in Limestone to the late Ambrose and Maggie Pierson.

Ruby was the owner/operator of Ricker Cafeteria and Suburban Motel and Restaurant with combined involvement for six decades.

She attended The Barn Church of God.

She is survived by her son: Paul and Pam James; grandchildren: Billy and Vickie James, Paula Cox, Patrick and Emilee James, Deanna Ingram, and Debra and Cory Garland; 15 great-grandchildren; six great-great-grandchildren; a sister: Willie Hensley; several nieces and nephews; and her caregivers: Mary, Tommy and T.J. Gross, and Chris, Saundra and Lillie Cox.

She was preceded in death by her son: Cecil Walter James Jr.; her daughter: Wanda James; a grandson: Dwayne James; a granddaughter: Angela Brogan; brothers: Carl and Calvin; and sisters: Dorothy, Stella, Virginia, Thelma, Jackie and an infant sister.

The family will receive friends Saturday from 1-4 p.m. at Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Service, Afton chapel. The funeral service will follow at 4 p.m. in Jeffers Afton Chapel with the Rev. Bobby Seaton officiating.

Interment will be in Graceland Memorial Gardens.

Pallbearers will be her four grandsons: Bill James, Patrick James, Chris Cox, Eric James and Tommy Gross, and Alex Smith.

Thoughts and memories may be shared with the family at www.jeffersmortuary.com.