Ruby Irene Ricker, 93, of Greeneville, passed away Tuesday at her home.
Ruby was born in Limestone to the late Ambrose and Maggie Pierson.
Ruby was the owner/operator of Ricker Cafeteria and Suburban Motel and Restaurant with combined involvement for six decades.
She attended The Barn Church of God.
She is survived by her son: Paul and Pam James; grandchildren: Billy and Vickie James, Paula Cox, Patrick and Emilee James, Deanna Ingram, and Debra and Cory Garland; 15 great-grandchildren; six great-great-grandchildren; a sister: Willie Hensley; several nieces and nephews; and her caregivers: Mary, Tommy and T.J. Gross, and Chris, Saundra and Lillie Cox.
She was preceded in death by her son: Cecil Walter James Jr.; her daughter: Wanda James; a grandson: Dwayne James; a granddaughter: Angela Brogan; brothers: Carl and Calvin; and sisters: Dorothy, Stella, Virginia, Thelma, Jackie and an infant sister.
The family will receive friends Saturday from 1-4 p.m. at Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Service, Afton chapel. The funeral service will follow at 4 p.m. in Jeffers Afton Chapel with the Rev. Bobby Seaton officiating.
Interment will be in Graceland Memorial Gardens.
Pallbearers will be her four grandsons: Bill James, Patrick James, Chris Cox, Eric James and Tommy Gross, and Alex Smith.
