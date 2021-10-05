Ruby Marie “Mammie” Jackson, 81, of Nelse Roberts Road, traded her earthly home for her eternal home Saturday after her battle with Covid19.
It would be wrong to say, Ruby lost her battle though, because she never stopped fighting, not only with this sickness, but throughout all of life’s trials and tribulations. Through her, the family knows what perseverance truly looks like.
Ruby was preceded in death by her husband: Archie Jackson; a son: Tye Jackson; her mother: Effie “Maw” Light; her father: Charlie Wallen; and grandparents: Addie and Ellick Wallen, and Enos and Fannie Littleton.
Ruby is survived by five children: Scott Jackson, Randy and Sharon Jackson, Polly and Buster Malone, Bo and Sandra Jackson, Aaron Davis and fiancée Sontel Gourley; brothers: Kenneth and Ruth Wallen, and Buster Wallen; a nephew: Jeff Wallen; grandchildren: Jonathan and Misty Malone, Chance and Susan Jackson, Amy and Troy Penley, Peyton “Taw” Jackson, Dylan Jackson, Shandra Jackson, Tracy Jackson and Olivia Fillers; great-grandchildren: Caitlin and Luke Rogers, Adalyn Jackson, Eli Penley, Kennedy Davis, Maddox Lucas, Koby Dobner, Braley Dobner and Ellie Pounders; great-grandchildren: Leeah Cox and Peyton Rogers; very special aunts and a uncle: Madaline Depew, Betty Morelock and Ralph Littleton; and a very special friend: Rufus Qualls, who Ruby, said the time she got to spend with him, was some of the best of her life.
The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. Thursday at Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Services, downtown. The funeral will follow at 7 pm. in Jeffers Downtown Chapel with her grandson, Minister Jonathan Malone, officiating.
The graveside service will be Friday at 11 a.m. in Pine Grove Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Aaron Davis, Dylan Jackson, Jeff Wallen, Peyton Jackson, Jonathan Malone and Luke Rogers.
The family requests that mask be worn and adhere to the COVID19 guidelines.
