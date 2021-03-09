Ruby Nell Fox Johnson, 85, passed away Monday.
She was born and raised in the Horse Creek community, resided in Junction City Arkansas, where she lived more than 50 years until returning here in 2018.
Ruby was a member of the Eagles Club.
Ruby loved cooking for her family, quilting and sewing.
She and her husband ran the State Line Sandwich in Junction City.
Ruby always thought of her brothers and sisters, nieces and nephews as her children.
Ruby is the widow of John Johnson of Junction City.
Ruby is the daughter of the late James Edgar Fox of Blain and Liza Mae Key Fox of the Horse Creek community.
Ruby is survived by two brothers and one sister: Earl Fox of the St. James community, and Raymond “Gene” Fox and Mary Fox Tarlton, both of the Horse Creek community; four sisters-in-law: Elizabeth Fox and Sue Fox, both of Afton, Mary Ann Fox of Greeneville and Patsy Fox of Chuckey; nieces and nephews: Anna Fox Mercer, James Fox, Wesley Fox, Tammy Fox Pfrommer, Bonnie Fox, Opie Fox, Gidget Fox, Susie Tarlton Duncan, Mikey Tarlton, Larry Tarlton, Johnny Lamb, Fannie Mae Lamb, Bobby Graham and Buffy Graham; and many great-nieces and great-nephews.
Ruby was preceded in death by three brothers and two sisters: Hobert Fox and Robert Fox, both formerly of Afton, and Frank “Frog” Fox, Betty Fox Lamb and Kathy Fox Graham, all formerly of Greeneville.
The family will receive friends from 4-7 p.m. Wednesday at Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Services, Afton chapel.
The funeral service will be Thursday at 2 p.m. at Jeffers Afton Chapel with the Rev. Tommy Melton officiating.
Interment will be in Cross Anchor Cemetery, where she will be laid to rest beside her beloved mother.
Pallbearers will be Mikey Talton, Larry Tarlton, Johnny Lamb, James Fox, Opie Fox and Wesley Fox.
Honorary pallbearers will be Cody Fox, Corey Fox, Kendrick Estepp, Tanner Duncan, Jonathan Lamb, Dalton Graham, Don Fox and Trey Devoti.
Thoughts and memories may be shared with the family at www.jeffersmortuary.com.