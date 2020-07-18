Ruby Vestal Babb Taylor, 84, of Afton, passed away Thursday.
At age 15, Ruby married a soldier James C. Babb and they had four children. They gave their hearts to Jesus and were baptized in the White House Road area in Greeneville. They were married 13 years.
She retired from Phillips Consumer Electronics after 38 years of service, where she was a relief operator. There she made many lifetime friends who called her, “Red Ruby.”
She enjoyed quilting, crocheting red/white/blue afghans for veterans, singing at nursing homes, and playing Bingo with Ron and Ray on WGRV radio in Greeneville.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 34 years: Bobby Gene Taylor. She and Bobby loved going to car shows in their red and white ’55 Chevrolet that was fully restored by her son, Roger Babb.
Ruby was also preceded in death by her parents: John Willard Vestal and Evelyn Dixon Vestal Johnson; one brother: Tom Johnson; two sisters: Louise Hensley and Betty Smelcer Luttrell; a son-in-law: Jeffrey Harold Smith; his beloved grandmother: Cindy Roe Vestal; a stepdaughter: Vicki Lawhern; and a stepson: Elvis Taylor.
Survivors include two sons and daughters-in-law: Clay and Judy Babb of Greeneville, and Roger and Tammy Babb of Afton; two daughters and one son-in-law: Judy Babb Smith of Afton, and Evelyn and Leroy Jent of Jonesborough; grandchildren: Clayton Babb of Greeneville, Chad Smith, and Brad and Kelly Smith, all of Mosheim, Rusty Babb and Dustin Babb, of Afton, John Babb, Dylan and Tiffany Babb of Chuckey, and Tenna Modzelewski of Charleston, South Carolina; great-grandchildren: Ryan Smith, Erin Smith, Katie Smith, Madelyn Jade Babb, Addison Babb, Esau Babb, Nevie Ruby Babb and Liam Modzelewski; one sister: Doris Vestal Brown of Chuckey; one sister-in-law: Dovina Smith Johnson of Mosheim; one stepson: Ronnie Taylor of Afton; and two stepdaughters: Lisa and Randy Bailey of Limestone, and Twana and Randy Summie of Sulphur Springs.
Words cannot express the love and appreciation that the family has for the staff and nurses at Durham-Hensley Health and Rehabilitation Center. They are the most loving and caring people. Also many thanks to the Ballad Health nurses and staff, and Amedisys Health nurses. Much love to Dr. Prince, who affectionately, called her Ruby Tuesday for many years.
The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. Saturday at Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 7 p.m. in Doughty-Stevens Chapel. The Rev. Richard Long will officiate.
Family and friends are asked to meet Sunday at 2 p.m. in Shiloh Cemetery for the committal service.
Pallbearers will be grandsons.
The family ask that instead of sending flowers, please help your neighbor or local food bank.