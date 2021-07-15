Russell Self (Died: July 14, 2021) Jul 15, 2021 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Russell Self, 79, of Mosheim, died Wednesday morning at his home.Arrangements will be announced by Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now The Bean Barn Closes Its Doors A Second Time What Do I Do If I Lose My COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card? Car Driver Killed In Collision With Tractor Tommy Greenway (Died: July 5, 2021) Brett Payne (Died: July 12, 2021) Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.