Russell Self, 79, of Mosheim, passed away Wednesday at the home of his daughter on the Self family farm.
Russell was born on this farm, labored on the farm, raised his family there, and died there.
Alvin Russell Self served in the U.S. Army Reserve for 30 years, he served in Operation Desert Storm.
He was a lifelong farmer, operated Self Service Station in Mosheim in 1960s, retired from Minco after 35 years, worked at Planter’s Tobacco Warehouse and Jack Overall Warehouse. The last several years, he helped his son with his business, Self Lawn and Maintenance.
Russell’s forefathers were well known in the 1800’s and were people known for caring for others of that time. Claiborne Self, Russell’s third great-grandfather, was instrumental in the building of Big Springs Baptist Church in 1816. Russell was a member of Big Springs Baptist Church and Brown Springs Baptist Church.
Survivors include four children: Keith, Kenny, Sandra and Cody Self; grandchildren: Keanen Self, Ayla Self, Easton Self and Mirycal Self; nieces and nephews: Michelle and Johnny Fowler and their children, Ashley and Emily, Rebecca Self, and Charles and Dawn Self and their children, Ian and Isaac: a special companion: Knight Rider; and a special friend to Russell and Sheron: Annie Gass.
Russell was preceded in by his wife: Sheron Self; a son: Allen Russell Self; three grandchildren; his parents: Curtis and Opal Self; and a brother: Darrell Self.
The family will receive friends from 5-8 p.m. Friday at Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be Saturday at 10:30 a.m. in the Doughty-Stevens Chapel with the Rev. Richard Long officiating.
Interment will be in Hartman’s Chapel Cemetery.
The Greene County Honor Guard will convey military honors.
Active pallbearers will be Keanen Self, Charles Jessie, Gary Carter, Johnny Fowler, Will Smith, Charles Self, James Cobble and Steve Cobble.
Honorary pallbearers will be Eugene Carter, George Jessie, Dwayne Carter and Stanley Burkhart.