Russell Zane Bailey, born in Kinmundy, Illinois, passed away Saturday at his home in Chuckey.
He is survived by his 98 year old sister: Thelma Morgan; his son: Jeff; daughters: Jill, Jennifer and Julie. He has five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Marilyn.
Russ was a veteran of the Korean War. He went on to have an engineering career with Ford Motor Company.
He loved playing golf and watching basketball. Russ was loved for his iconic sense of humor, and will be greatly missed by his family and friends.
At his request there we be no formal services.
