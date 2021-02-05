Ruth Edington, of Midway, went to be with her Lord and Savior at the age of 93 Wednesday.
Born third in a family of 10 children, she was raised on a Greene County farm and became a farm wife following her marriage. She milked cows for years and helped with tobacco and was noted for being an extremely fast spudder when helping to cut tobacco. She also loved to cook and enjoyed feeding family and friends. She loved flowers from childhood through old age and often told family and friends about her mother growing long rows of bright flowers during her youth.
She attended church as long as she was able and always enjoyed gospel music, often singing along when watching gospel music videos.
Ruth enjoyed visits from family and other special friends, including Brenda and Richard Dobbelaere, Vicky, Jack and Hazel Robinson, and nephew-in-law, Sonny Ramsey.
Mrs. Edington is survived by a daughter: Loretta Edington Gaylor; her son: William Edington; grandsons: Lynn (Hope) and Mike (Lisa); granddaughters, Leah (Eric) and Andrea; a daughter-in-law: Ann; five great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; three brothers: Andy (Anna Mae), Edward and Charlie; one brother-in-law: Fred Rader; and two sisters-in-law: Novella and JoAnne McCamey.
She was preceded in death by her husband: Woodrow Edington; son: Jerry Edington; one great-granddaughter; her parents: Claude and Jennie McCamey; a sister: Aileen Rader; brothers: A.J., Howard, Claude Jr., Harley and Leroy; and four sisters-in-law: Nackie, Jean, Joyce and Janie McCamey.
Graveside services will be Saturday at 12:30 p.m. in Pine Grove United Methodist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Gary Norton officiating.
The family expressed its appreciation to Dr. Kevin Toppenberg, Sabrina and other staff at Family Physicians.