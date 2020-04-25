Ruth Ellen Snyder O’Neal Moss passed away on Sunday, April 19, 2020, at Ballad Greeneville East, formerly Laughlin Hospital, after a very short illness. She was born in Middlesboro, Kentucky, in 1938, and lived the early part of her life in Cumberland Gap and Harrogate, Tennessee, graduating from Powell Valley High School in 1956 and from Lincoln Memorial University in 1960 where she was a Delta Theta Sigma Sorority sister.
Ruth worked for the Department of Human Services in Claiborne County for many years, married, and raised a son there before marrying Bill Moss in 1981 and moving to Greeneville, Tennessee. She was an active member of the Harrogate United Methodist Church and later became a member of St. James Episcopal Church in Greeneville where she was a very active choir member as well as a faithful and enthusiastic member of the Tusculum College Community Chorus. Ruth was a board member and active supporter of the Greeneville Theater Guild, worked with Christian Self Help, Inc., was a former president of Northeast Tennessee Tourism, a former board member of NPAC, a supporter of the Main Street Development Association, and a willing volunteer in the city’s elementary schools as a reader to young children, as well as a volunteer with many programs and festivals in the city. Ruth always had a smile and a song for everyone she touched.
Ruth was preceded in death by her son James R. O’Neal in January of this year and her brother Bill Snyder of Ohio. She is survived by her husband Bill Moss, her sister Dianna Hopson of Knoxville, three step children of Texas, sister-in-law Claudia Snyder of Ohio, a beloved granddaughter Madison O’Neal of Nashville, and several nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers memorials may be sent to St James Episcopal Church, 107 W Church Street, Greeneville, TN 37745.