Ruth Geneva Starnes McCully, 76, of Baileyton, died peacefully with her family by her side Thursday at the home of her daughter.
She was a daughter of the late Walter and Wanda Starnes and the wife of the late Daniel Leete McCully.
She was a homemaker and loving mother that enjoyed spending time with her family and friends.
Survivors include four children: Jimmy “Frog” Lawson, Ella Mae and Johnny Christian, Loretta Lynn and T.J. Morgan, and Sonya Michelle Barnes and Scott Lowe; a son-in-law: Frankie Hinkle; two sisters: Juanita Hartman and JoAnn Hinkle; 12 grandchildren: Harley Gunter and LaShantia Martinez, Cage Lawson, Adonte Lawson, Angel Ferguson, Terry Hinkle, Keshia Hinkle, Shelia Seaton, Jonathon Morgan, Seth Morgan, Anthony Morgan and Mariah Morgan; and several great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents and her husband, she was preceded in death by her daughter: Shirley Ruth Hinkle; one sister; and two brothers.
The family will receive friends from 2-4 and 5-7 p.m. on Saturday at Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 7 p.m. in Doughty-Stevens Chapel. The Rev. Darrel Lawson will officiate.
Family and friends will meet at Doughty-Stevens at 9:45 a.m. Sunday to go in procession to Zion Cemetery at Baileyton for the 10:30 a.m. committal service.
Pallbearers will be Johnny Christian, Jonathon and Seth Morgan, Cage and Adonte Lawson and Terry Hinkle.
The family expressed a special thanks to Amedisys Hospice.