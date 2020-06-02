Ruth Helen Wilburn (Died: June 1, 2020) Jun 2, 2020 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Ruth Helen Wilburn, 89, of Greeneville, died Monday afternoon at Greeneville Community Hospital East.Arrangements will be announced by Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now Did A Wampus Cat Stalk Greene County In 1918? Sheriff Condemns Officer Actions In Floyd Death Hungry Bear Makes Way To Greeneville Man In ATV Wreck Sunday Dies Dakota Lynn Sams (Died: May 24, 2020) Recent FREE e-Pubs Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.