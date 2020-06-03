Ruth Helen Wilburn, 89, of Greeneville, passed away Monday afternoon at Greeneville Community Hospital East.
She was a homemaker.
Mrs. Wilburn was a member of Lord’s Tabernacle.
Survivors include two daughters: Mary Ann Wilburn and Betty Jo Hensley; two grandsons: Robert Hensley and Anita Hicks, and Jonathan and Darla Hensley; five great-grandchildren: Jonathan Hensley Jr., Hunter Hensley, Jake Cooper, Shelby Cooper and Kerrianne Hicks; a brother-in-law and sister-in-law: James and Evelyn Wilburn; several nieces and nephews; special friends: Judy and Danny Garber, Robin Shepherd, Judy Helton, Keith Kitts and Conway Grubbs; and her special cat: Sassy.
She was preceded in death by her husband: J.B. Wilburn in 2001; an infant son: Kenneth Wilburn; a son-in-law: Kenneth Hensley; a great-grandson: Casey Hensley; her parents: John and Annie Williams; and brothers: Edgar, Johnny, Luke, Alfred and Eugene Williams.
The family will receive friends from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Thursday at Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be Friday at 3 p.m. in the Doughty-Stevens Chapel with the Rev. Buster Shelton and the Rev. Harley Greene officiating.
Interment will follow in Oak Grove Cemetery.
The family expressed their appreciation to the nurses and staffs of Greeneville Community Hospital East, Smoky Mountain Home Health & Hospice, and Amedisys Hospice.