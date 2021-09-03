Ruth Henry, of Greeneville, passed away Wednesday at Signature HealthCARE of Greeneville.
She was a devoted and loving wife, mother and grandmother.
She helped with Henry’s Upholstery business as long as her health permitted.
She was the church secretary and treasury of Brittontown Church for 40 years.
She is survived by her husband of 62 years: Kyle Henry; one daughter: Sheena (Mark) Ramsey; one grandson: Caden Ramsey; Heather McDougal, whom she raised and thought of as a daughter; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law: Charles and Doris Bible, Jimmy Phillips, and Harold and Jean Henry; several nieces and nephews; special friends: Grant and Karen Reaves, Lynn McGraw, Hugh and Ida Hall, Dr. Charles Montgomery, and all the nurses at Signature HealthCARE.
She was preceded in death by her parents: Cecil and Rella Brotherton; and a sister-in-law: Dottie Phillips.
Family and friends are requested to meet at 1:45 p.m. Sunday at Zion Cemetery in Baileyton for a 2 p.m. graveside service with the Pastor Roger Dykes, and the Rev. Paul Ragon officiating.
Pallbearers will be Jerry Babb, Wallace Thompson, Keith Ball and Tim Kirk.
Thoughts and memories may be shared with the family at www.jeffersmortuary.com.
Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.