Ruth M. Tullock, 87, of Greeneville, passed away Saturday at her home.
She retired from Plus Mark.
She is survived by her husband: Sammy Tullock; one sister: Shirley Peters; five sisters-in-law: Lucille Hartman, Virginia Hartman, Glenna Hartman, Gladys Tullock and Margaret Tullock, all of Greeneville; and several nieces and nephews.
She was a daughter of the late Hobert and Selma Hartman of the Mt. Pleasant community. She was preceded in death by three brothers: Tom, Kenneth and Paul Hartman; and three sisters: Blanche, Wanda and Juanita Hartman.
The family will receive friends Monday from 6-8 p.m. at Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home.
The graveside service will be Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. at Fairview Cemetery, Snapps Ferry Road. The Rev. Buster Shelton will officiate. Family and friends are asked to meet at the cemetery for the graveside service.
Pallbearers will be Jackie Hartman, Lynn Hartman, Randy Hartman and Larry Shuffler.
