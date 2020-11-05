KINGSPORT — Ruth Morrison Depew, 93, of Fall Branch, passed away, Tuesday at Laughlin Healthcare in Greeneville with her daughter by her side.
Born in Hawkins County, Ruth lived most of her life in the Fall Branch area of Washington County, growing up in the Oak Glen community.
Ruth was a Christian.
Following her graduation from Fall Branch High School in 1945, Ruth taught elementary school at Oak Glen School for three years. She was a cafeteria manager at Fall Branch School for many years and also worked at the Kingsport Press for several years.
She was preceded in death by her husband: Cecil Depew; her parents: Berton and Atta Morrison; a sister: Hester Doty; a brother: Kermit Morrison; a sister-in-law: Elmina Morrison; and brother-in-law: Hartsell Doty.
Ruth is survived by her daughter: Priscilla Steadman and her husband, Michael; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Priscilla and Michael would like to thank Ruth’s primary caregiver, Dr. Jeffery Summers, for the many years of excellent care, and also the staff members of The Wexford House and Laughlin Healthcare Center, who extended care and support during her stay with them. Also, they would like to thank Ruth’s niece by marriage, Cynthia Smith and her husband, Earl, for their generous support and assistance. We would also like to thank Ruth’s nephew by marriage, Danny Dillow and wife, Patsy, for their extensive support and assistance; and cousin and friend, Cheryl Light Searcy, for her kind support and assistance during Ruth’s extended illness.
Graveside services will be Friday at 12:30 p.m. in Oak Glen Cemetery with Evangelist Tony Peters officiating. Those who wish to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at the cemetery at 12:15 p.m. Due to Covid-19 pandemic, masking and social distancing when possible is requested.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Oak Glen Cemetery Fund, c/o Joy Lyons, 224 Cherry Lane, Fall Branch, TN 37656.