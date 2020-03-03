Ruth “Ruthie” Henderson- Jones, 60, of Rocky Point, Midway, passed away Saturday at her home.
She worked at Ham’s Drive-in for many years, as well as Baileyton Restaurant and Holiday Inn.
She was loved by everyone who knew her.
She is survived by two daughters: Brandie and Stacy Sullivan, and Jennifer and Scottie Wilson; grandchildren: Spencer Cutshall, Garrett Cutshall, Carter Church, Dalton Henderson, Gage Wilson and Stacy Sullivan Jr.; three brothers: Billy Dean Jr., Robert (Lori) Dean and Taylor Laster; one sister: Kathy White; special cousins: Tracy Brobeck Shetley and Teresa Hinkle; grandmother: Allie Dean; two aunts: Sue (Robert) Conner and Virgie Doud; two uncles: Clyde Smelcer and Benny Dean; two sisters-in-law: Cora Sue Barkley and Shirley Jones; several nieces and nephews; and two special friends: Ruth Britton and Maxine Hobbs.
She was preceded in death by her husband: James Bryan Jones; her parents: Billy and Katherine Dean; and a brother: Ricky Lynn Dean Sr.
The family will receive friends from 2–4 and 6–8 p.m. Wednesday at Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home.
Funeral service will be Thursday at 2 p.m. in Kiser-Rose Hill Chapel with the Rev. Claude Smith and the Rev. Vince Krauss officiating.
Interment will follow in Zion Cemetery in Baileyton.
Pallbearers will be Spencer Cutshall, Garrett Cutshall, Carter Church, Dalton Henderson, Ricky Dean, Jr., Terry Dean, Briggs Kiker, Brandon Lawson, Gage Wilson and Ethan Dunn
