Ryan Barrie DeLotto, 49, of Bristol, formerly of Baileyton, passed away Monday at his home.
Born April 12, 1972, he was a beloved father to three girls who were his pride and joy.
He loved serving others and lived this out by being a member of the Baileyton Ruritan and a volunteer with the Salvation Army in Bristol. He enjoyed helping coach little league football in the Baileyton community and helping with children’s ministries at various churches he attended.
He was of the Baptist faith.
He is survived by his daughters: Ada DeLotto, Ella Parsons and Mykaya Parsons; his parents: Barrie and Michele DeLotto; one brother: Shane DeLotto and his wife, Brook; two sisters: Shanna DeLotto and her husband, Thomas White, and Mikaila Chapman-DeLotto; a niece and nephew: Kalee and Garyn DeLotto; and extended family: Sharon Parsons.
He was preceded in death by his grandmother, Gloria Hogan.
At his request, he will be cremated and there will be no formal visitation or service.
Memorial gifts may be sent to North Greene Middle School Booster Club, c/o North Greene Middle School, 2705 Ottway Rd, Greeneville, Tennessee 37745.
