Ryan W. Dickenson, 46, passed away Saturday after a long battle with cancer.
Ryan was a very loved man.
He attended Lick Creek Valley House of Prayer when his health permitted.
He is survived by his wife of 29 years: Annette; his sons: Wesley and Matthew (Katie); his daughter: Hannah; a grandson: Lucas; his mother: Carolyn; brothers: Rodney (Angie), Randell (Demaris) and Russell (Angie); sisters: Ronda (Joseph) Clevenger and Allison Gunn; his mother-in-law: Joyce Gaddis; a brother and sister-in-law: Phillip and Tracey Gaddis; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father: Roy H. Dickenson; his grandparents: Jean Swisher, and George and Georgina Douthat; and his best friend and father-in-law: Ben Gaddis.
The graveside service will be Thursday at 10 a.m. at Brown Springs Cemetery, with Preacher Ruey Davis and Elbert Hogan officiating.
Pallbearers will be his sons, brothers and brothers-in-law.
Thoughts and memories may be shared with the family at www.jeffersmortuary.com.
Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.