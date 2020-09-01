Sallie Audrey Bowman (Died: Aug. 31, 2020) Sep 1, 2020 6 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Sallie Audrey Bowman, 86, of Afton, passed away Monday at St. Thomas Hospital in Murfreesboro.Arrangements will be announced by Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Service. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now Journey Through Addiction Recovery Keeps Dr. Robert Locklear In Greeneville Ricky Loyd Shelton (Died: Aug. 25, 2020) Grand Opening For New Greeneville Park To Be Held Saturday Chad David Ward (Died: Aug. 27, 2020) Brenda F. Gregg (Died: Aug. 28, 2020) Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.