Sammy E. Anderson, 74, of Greeneville, passed away Tuesday at Johnson City Medical Center.
Sammy retired a retired water treatment plant operator as well as from the National Guard.
He is survived by his son: David L. Anderson; his wife: Ellen Anderson; and brothers: Freddy (Charlcie) and Budgie Anderson.
He was preceded in death by his parents: Lawrence and Pauline Anderson; brothers: R.L., Paul, Doug, Roger, Earl Jean and Jacob Anderson; sisters: Mildred Drew, Arlien Golden and Barbara Clenden; as well as too many special friends to name.
Per Sammy’s request there will be no services.
Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.kiserrosehillfuneralhome.com.