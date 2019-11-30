Sammy G. Fillers, 48, of Greeneville, passed away Thursday at home.
He was a volunteer fire fighter for Debusk Volunteer Fire Department.
He was of the Baptist faith.
He is survived by three sisters: Lois Greer, Maria Fillers and Beverly Fillers; three brothers: Roy Fillers, David Fillers and Dewey Shelton; several nieces and nephews; and two special friends: Roy Roberts Jr and Jenna Brooks.
He was preceded in death by his parents: Mack and Eula Fay Fillers; one sister: Nancy Fillers; and one brother: Calvin Shelton.
There will be a celebration of life on Sunday from 3–4 p.m. in the chapel of Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home with the Rev. Dolphus Cutshaw officiating.
Memorial may be made to the funeral home to help defray funeral expenses.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.kiserrosehillfuneralhome.com.