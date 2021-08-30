Sammy Joe “Sam” Gregg, 69, of Warrensburg Road, Greeneville, passed away Saturday.
He was a brick and block layer and worked in construction, Sam also worked at the Greene County Highway Department and the Tidy Waste System in Morristown.
Sam is survived by one son: Shawn Gregg; the love of his life and caregiver: Vickie Kirk Gregg; five brothers: George L. (Brenda) Gregg, David Gregg, Rankin (Barbara) Gregg, Mike (Lorrain) Gregg and John (Diane) Gregg; two sisters: Nancy Goodstein and Patricia (Bill) Valentine; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins; and many special friends.
He was a son of the late Francis and Tulin Holt Gregg. He was preceded in death in death by two brothers: William “Bill” Gregg and Fred Alan Gregg; three sisters: Betty Valentine, Shirley Carter and Linda Gregg; two nieces: Brenda Gosnell and Carolyn Wilburn; two nephews: Andy Carter and James Andrew “Biggen” Turner and a great-great-niece: Sheyenne Lashae Johnston.
The family will receive friends from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Wednesday at Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home.
The funeral service will be Thursday at 1 p.m. in Jacksons Chapel Church with the Rev. Jeff Blake officiating. Friends are asked to meet at Jacksons Chapel Church for the 1 p.m. service.
Interment will follow in Jacksons Chapel Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Hal Ottinger, Andrew Turner, David Ball, Sammy Valentine, Anthony Gregg and Hunter Valentine.
Honorary pallbearers will be Storm Foshie, Brandon Gregg, Billy Valentine Jr. and Nathaniel Crum.
Family expresses a special thanks to Dr. Jessica Bennett and her staff, Dr. Ryland Byrd and his staff, and the staff of Amedisys Hospice.
