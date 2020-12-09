MORRISTOWN – Sammy Price, of Greeneville, passed away Saturday.
He was preceded in death by his father: the Rev. Ruble Price of Morristown: stepfathers; Claude Eidson and Jack Parrish, both of Morristown; his brother-in-law: Sam Ricker of Sevierville; and nieces and a nephew by marriage: Angel Hicks of Jackson Hole, Wyoming, and Mary Beth Copp and Ricky Wilson of Greeneville.
Survivors include his wife of 26 years: Debbie Ricker Price, his mother: Mary Parrish of Morristown; a sister: Glenda Helton and her husband, Earl, of Rogersville; a brother: Jim Price and Patti of Bean Station; a son: Brandon Price and Kaitlynn of Church Hill; a daughter: Samantha Shults and her husband, Eric, of Morristown; a stepson: Tommy Hopson and his wife, Marcia of Uganda; grandchildren: Ethan, Eli and Adelyn Price, Madison, and Abbie and Andrew Hopson; a sister-in-law: Donna Hicks of Gatlinburg, and Janice and Alvin McClannahan of Morristown; several nieces, nephews, cousins, great and great-great nieces and nephews; and special friends: Nick Valente, Bob Valente, Herb Martin, Tom Wilder, Terry Seals, Jared with Food City Pharmacy, Radar and Tom from Tom’s fishing store in Morristown, Tommy Bowman, neighbors, and many more; and a honorary friend: Dr. Kevin Toppenburg.
The family expressed a special thanks to Susan Price, Case Manager, E.R., ICU, 4th floor nurses and doctors at Greeneville Community East Hospital.
He had two loving dogs, Boody and Jack that he dearly loved.
Sammy grew up learning about God and the Bible and was saved at an early age.
He graduated from Morristown East High and attended Walters State Community College.
He worked at Berkline, and at Jefferson City and Greeneville Magnavox locations, as a foreman, and maintenance tech. Then he worked at Parker Hannifan before becoming a guard at John Deere.
He and his previous wife, Sherry, sang with the Friendship Quartet and then he sang and played with the Crusaders.
He loved bass fishing and at one time he and Debbie fished in a couple’s bass club with Herb and Sharon Martin and Ronnie and Debbie Waddell. He also enjoyed target shooting with Herb Martin and Bob Valente, and enjoyed many conversations with Terry Seals, Tom Wilder and Herb Martin.
There is no more pain or sadness for him because he is in Heaven with God and Jesus.
There will be a private Memorial Services.
Donations can be sent to the Humane Society in Greeneville, which is where he and Debbie adopted Jack and Bonnie from.
