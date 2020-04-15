MORRISTOWN — Sammy “Sam” Bowlin, 71, of Mohawk, went to be with the Lord Monday while at the Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Johnson City.
He attended Greene’s Chapel Missionary Baptist Church.
Sam was a veteran of the U.S. Army serving during Vietnam.
He was retired from MAHLE, Inc. where he worked for more than 30 years. He made so many friends while at MAHLE and they meant the world to him.
His goal in life was to make people laugh, throw a few “spit wads,” and tell a few jokes. He loved his family dearly and he loved his church.
He was preceded in death by his loving wife of more than 41 years: Martha “Gen” Bowlin; his parents: Arthur and Susan Bowlin; father-in-law and mother-in-law: Raymond and Florence Edmonds; sisters: Edith Davis and Bennie Bowlin; and an infant brother.
He is survived by his son: Ray “Bo” (Christy) Bowlin; daughters: Michelle Courtney (Jason King) and Sheila (Dale) Gann; grandchildren: Brittany (Cody) Ricker, Jesse Courtney, Zackary Bowlin and Jessica Gann; great-grandchildren, Gracie and Madilyn Ricker; sisters: Hazel Watts and Ruby Garber; special friends and family, Debbie and Charlie Greene and Pat and Raymond Gregg; and several nieces and nephews.
Private graveside services will be at 1 p.m. Thursday at Jefferson Memorial Gardens with the Rev. Jack Greene officiating.
A celebration of life service will be held for his friends at a later date.
Arrangements provided by Westside Chapel Funeral Home in Morristown.