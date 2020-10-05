Samuel Arthur Ricker Sr. passed away peacefully at his home Friday at the age of 99.
He was born March 6, 1921, a son of the late David Luther Ricker and Tracie Hull Ricker Hux. He was the last surviving child of nine.
At the age of 19, he joined the U.S. Army. Arthur was a veteran of World War II, who served in the U.S. Army’s 4th Infantry Division. He was a survivor of Operation Overlord, better known as D-Day, which took place on June 6, 1944 and in December of 1944 he fought in the Battle of the Bulge. He was also involved with the liberation of Dachou. Mr. Ricker often downplayed his role; however, he was proud to have fought in a war that safeguarded the freedoms that Americans enjoy today. Arthur’s mother instilled in him at a very young age to have Faith in God and it’s that faith that carried him through the struggles of war and life.
Arthur was a farmer and retired from Ball Zinc.
He was a member of First Church of God and taught Sunday School for more than 50 years.
He was a lifetime member of American Legion Post No. 64 and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 1990. Arthur was a charter member and past president of the Doak Ruritan Club.
He enjoyed gardening, baseball and attending the Greeneville Astros/Reds games, and spending time with family. Arthur loved talking about history and the war, especially with children and those interested.
Survivors include his children and their spouses: Diane and Danny Crum, Faye and Ronnie Jaynes, Connie and Jerry Smith, James David and Constance Ricker and the mother of his children, Novella Ricker, Arthur and Martha Ricker Jr., Mark and Vickie Ricker, and Christy and Doug DeBusk; 12 grandchildren: Scott Jaynes, LeaAnne Spradlen, Lauren Crum, Ryan Ricker, Brennen Ricker, Trey Ricker, Travis Ricker, Tyler Ricker, Danielle Cutshaw, Dylan DeBusk, Connor DeBusk and Delana DeBusk; 13 great-grandchildren: Sierra and Sydney Jaynes, Kase and Kinsley Spradlen, Brooklyn, Brieanna, and Bryce Crum, Rhett Ricker, Brayden and Emma Rose Ricker, Thomas Burley Ricker, Travis Ricker II, Emma Kate Ricker and an expected great-grandchild; a sister-in-law: Alice Addington of Greensboro, North Carolina; a brother-in-law: Walter Shelton; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents and siblings, he was preceded in death by his wife of 72 years: Edith June Snowden Ricker, who died Aug. 3, 2019; his daughter: Martha Kaye Ricker; a special uncle: Hayes Hull; and someone he cared for like a son: Jimmy Smith.
The body will lie in state from noon until 7 p.m. Tuesday at Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home for family and friends to pay their respects.
Graveside services will be Wednesday at 11 a.m. in GreeneLawn Memory Gardens. The Rev. Ralph Shipley will officiate. Those attending are asked to wear a mask and observe social distancing.
The Greene County Honor Guard will convey military honors.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Pallbearers will be his grandsons.
Honorary pallbearers will be Chris Gray, Bobby Collins, Bud Morelock, Ted Wilhoit, Stefan and Teresa Roten, Dr. E. Brad Strange and his staff, caregivers: Ashley Cole, Karen Hagenburger, Vickie Bentley, and Melissa Doolitte, Beverly Barnes, and Ethan Ellis; Dale Thomas, the staff of Amedisys Home Health, Amedisys Hospice, Dr. Whitaker and his staff, his First Church of God family, his fellow Greeneville Astros/Reds fans, his special friends, Sam Babb, Gunther and Donna Eberle, and friends of the Tusculum Community.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to First Church of God Building Fund or to Veteran’s Memorial Park.