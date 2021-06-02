Samuel Arthur Ricker Sr., passed away peacefully at his home on Oct. 2, 2020, at the age of 99.
He was born March 6, 1921, a son of the late David Luther Ricker and Tracie Hull Ricker Hux. He was the last surviving child of nine.
At the age of 19, he joined the U.S. Army. Arthur was a veteran of World War II, who served in the U.S. Army’s 4th Infantry Division. He was a survivor of Operation Overlord, better known as D-Day, which took place on June 6, 1944, and in December of 1944 he fought in the Battle of the Bulge; he was also involved with the liberation of Dachou. Arthur often downplayed his role; however, he was proud to have fought in a war that safeguarded the freedoms that Americans enjoy today.
Arthur’s mother instilled in him at a very young age to have Faith in God and it’s that faith that carried him through the struggles of war and life.
He was a farmer and retired from Ball Zinc.
Arthur was a member of First Church of God and taught Sunday school for more than 50 years.
He was a lifetime member of American Legion Post No. 64 and Veterans of Foreign War Post No. 1990. Arthur was a charter member and past president of Doak Ruritan Club. He enjoyed gardening, baseball and attending the Greeneville Astros / Reds games, and spending time with family. Arthur loved talking about history and the war, especially with children and those interested.
Survivors include his children and their spouses: Diane and Danny Crum, Faye and Ronnie Jaynes, Connie and Jerry Smith, and James David and Constance Ricker and the mother of his children, Novella Ricker, Arthur and Martha Ricker Jr., Mark and Vickie Ricker, and Christy and Doug DeBusk; 12 grandchildren: Scott Jaynes, LeaAnne Spradlen, Lauren Crum, Ryan Ricker, Brennen Ricker, Trey Ricker, Travis Ricker, Tyler Ricker, Danielle Cutshaw, Dylan DeBusk, Connor DeBusk and Delana DeBusk; 14 great-grandchildren: Sierra and Sydney Jaynes, Kase and Kinsley Spradlen, Brooklyn, Brieanna and Bryce Crum, Rhett Ricker, Brayden and Emma Rose Ricker, Thomas Burley Ricker, Travis Ricker II, Emma Kate Ricker, McKinley Cutshaw, and an expected great-grandchild; a sister-in-law: Alice Addington of Greensboro, North Carolina; a brother-in-law: Walter Shelton; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents and siblings, he was preceded in death by his wife of 72 years: Edith June Snowden Ricker, who died Aug. 3, 2019; his daughter: Martha Kaye Ricker; a special uncle: Hayes Hull; and someone he cared for like a son: Jimmy Smith.
A celebration of life service will be Sunday at 2 p.m. at First Church of God on W. Main Street. The Rev. Nathan Leisure will officiate.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to First Church of God Building Fund or to Veteran’s Memorial Park.
Arrangements are provided by Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home.