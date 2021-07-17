Samuel Cutshall (Died: July 15, 2021) Jul 17, 2021 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Samuel Cutshall, 23, of the Romeo Community, died Thursday evening.Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now The Bean Barn Closes Its Doors A Second Time Car Driver Killed In Collision With Tractor What Do I Do If I Lose My COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card? Brett Payne (Died: July 12, 2021) Leisha Robin Willett (Died: July 9, 2021) Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.