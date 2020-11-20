Samuel Gajardo, 60, of Greeneville, passed away Nov. 10 at Greeneville Community East Hospital.
Samuel was born in Chile. In 1978, he attended the University of Chile where he played soccer while achieving his master’s degree in physical therapy.
Samuel was also a 32nd degree Scottish Rite Mason under Greeneville Masonic Lodge No. 3, F&M.
He enjoyed riding motorcycles, playing soccer and most importantly, worshipping God.
Samuel is survived by his high school sweetheart and wife of 37 years: Minerva; his two sons: Christopher and Edward; his mother: Flor Gonzalez; a sister: Leonora; his mother-in-law: Alondra Smith; as well as several sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews.
Samuel was preceded in death by his father: Leon Gajardo; his father-in-law: Marcos Ezquerro Sr.; a son: Sam Jr.; and a brother-in-law: Marcos Ezquerro Jr.
The service will be Monday at 11 a.m. at Notre Dame Catholic Church with Father Joseph Kuzhupil officiating.
Thoughts and memories may be shared with the family at www. jeffersmortuary.com.
Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Service in charge of the arrangements.