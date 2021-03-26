Samuel H. Gray Sr. (Died: March 25, 2021) Mar 26, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Samuel H. Gray Sr., 95, of Mosheim, the Orebank community, died Thursday afternoon at Durham-Hensley Health and Rehabilitation Center.Arrangements will be announced by Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Read Benchmarks Now Trending Now Michael Scott Story (Died: March 12, 2021) JUDD: How Persistence Got Bulls Gap A Park DeBusk's 3 Sends Greeneville To First Hoops State Title 2014 Double Homicide In Greeneville Remains Unsolved Greene Valley Vaccine Site Open For All 16 And Older Tuesday And Wednesday Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.