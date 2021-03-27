Samuel Hubert Gray Sr., 95, of Mosheim, the Orebank community, died Thursday afternoon at Durham-Hensley Health and Rehabilitation Center.
He was a veteran of World War II.
Mr. Gray was co-owner of Gray’s Store for 27 years.
Survivors include one son and daughter-in-law: Sam and Elizabeth Gray; and one daughter: Judy Smith, all of Mosheim; grandchildren: Chris Gray, Tim and Donna Smith, Amanda Gray and Shannon Gosnell; adopted grandson: Jimmy Luttrell; great-grandchildren: Billy Smith, Brandon Smith, Hannah Richardson, Katie Richardson, Kaitlin Gosnell, Austin Gosnell and A.J. Hampton; one great-great-grandson: Grayson Britt; two sisters: Anna Hutton and Mary McCamey; one brother and his wife: Don and Josie Gray; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 68 years: Grace Clark Gray in 2016; his parents: Samuel Horace and Vivian Sauceman Gray; one sister: Katherine Hutton; and seven brothers: Jim Gray, Howard Gray, Harry Gray, Robert Gray, Elbert Gray, Billy Gray and Johnny Gray.
The family will receive friends from 4-6 p.m. Sunday at Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be Monday at 2 p.m. in the Doughty-Stevens Chapel with the Rev. Sam Smith officiating.
Interment will follow in Pine Grove Cemetery.
The Greene County Honor Guard conveying military honors.
Pallbearers will be Chris Gray, Tim Smith, Billy Smith, Brandon Smith, Gary Hutton, Mike Hutton, Jeff Jaynes and Tim McCamey.
Honorary pallbearers will be Jimmy Luttrell, Harold Kesterson and Ronnie Cansler.