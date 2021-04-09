MORRISTOWN — Samuel Jay McAmis, 83, went to meet the Lord Monday.
He was born Nov. 5, 1937, in Washington County, grew up in Greene County, and made his home in Hamblen County.
Mr. McAmis retired from Volunteer Blind Industries in Morristown.
Preceding him in death was his daughter: Laura Drucella McAmis; his father: Samuel Elbert McAmis; his mother: Sylvia Irene Mercer McAmis; his twin sister: Sylvia Faye McAmis Smith; a sister: Mary Ina McAmis Grubbs; a brother: John Hugh McAmis; brothers-in-law: Sherman Franklin Smith and William Harold Grubbs; and a sister-in-law: Lois McAmis.
Survivors include his wife: Laura Belle Gordon McAmis; a sister and brother-in-law: Ruth and Eugene Duncan; sisters-in-law: Betty Jean Gordon, Wanda Christine Gordon and Kathy Gordon; a brother-in-law: Lyle Cook; and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, great-great-nieces and great-great-nephews.
The family will receive friends from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Friday in the Chapel of Stubblefield Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 8 p.m. in Stubblefield Chapel with Pastor Kelly Reed and nephew Charles Smith officiating.
Family and friends will meet Saturday at 1:45 p.m. in Hamblen Memory Gardens for a 2:00 p.m. graveside service. The Rev. Garry Gass and Jimmy Smith will officiate.
Pallbearers will be: David Dunn, Daniel Dunn, Doug Dunn, Charles “C.E.” Smith, Allen Grubbs and Allen Trantham.