Samuel L. Charlton, 73, formerly of the Jeraldstown community, entered into eternal rest Thursday while his wife was by his side.
Mr. Charlton is a veteran of Vietnam.
He worked 22 years at Bosch.
He is survived by his wife of 53 years: Judith Gregg Charlton of the Newport Hwy; two sisters: Shirley and Ronnie Smith, and Judith Coulston; one brother: Danny and Paula Charlton; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law: Fred B. and Virginia Sue Gregg, Jack W. Gregg, Arnold and Margaret Sue Ottinger, and Maxine Gregg; and a number of loving nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents: Roby and Anna Lee Charlton; his grandparents: Charlie and Bessie White, and John and Mary Charlton; and a dear friend and wife: Lewis and Janice Mathis.
There will be no formal visitation due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
A memorial celebration will be held a later date.
The family expressed a thank you to Amedisys Home Health, Caris Hospice, Linda J. Humphreys and Sandy Miller.
Thoughts and memories may be shared with the family at www.jeffersmortuary.com.
Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.