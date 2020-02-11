Samuel Lee Beard, 59, of Greeneville, passed away Thursday at his home.
He retired from Koch Foods, Inc.
He is survived by his wife: Veda Beard of Chattanooga; three children: Clarence Miller, Darrell and Annie Moore of Greeneville, and Celeste Dabbs of Memphis; two stepchildren: Natsha and Terrance Wherry of Chattanooga, and Demetrius Eppianger of Knoxville; four grand-daughters: Tyeasia Fields, Jhalyia Dabbs, Tajiia Wheeler and Addyson Moore; one great-grandchild: Nahlani Duncan; Roy Hamilton of Greeneville, who raised him; one brother and sister-in-law: Calvin and Reba Beard of Greeneville; five sisters and one brother-in-law: Margaret Beard of Kingsport, Lori Williams of Chattanooga, Sharon and Bernard Claridy, Debra Hamiliton of Greeneville and Loretta Wells of Johnson City; and a host of friends with two close special friends: Alex Kalvaitis and Phillip Hall.
He was preceded in death by his parents: Farris Beard, and Hamilton and Grady Wells; and a brother: Robert Wells.
The family will receive friends from noon until 2 p.m. Friday at Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Service, downtown. A memorial service will follow at 2 p.m. in Jeffers Downtown Chapel.